Exhibit of longtime artist, professor on display at U of I

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- An exhibit highlighting the long career of artist Bea Nettles will soon be on display at the Krannert Art Museum at the University of Illinois.

Nettles is a professor emerita in the School of Art and Design. She taught there for more than two decades and is an alumna.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The exhibit opens Nov. 5 and ends March 6.

Called 'Harvest of Memory,' the exhibit includes her use of alternative photographic processes.

Nettles' work has appeared at New York's Museum of Modern Art. Her themes include motherhood and more recently aging.

