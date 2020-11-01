Exhibit of longtime artist, professor on display at U of I
Updated 11/1/2020 9:19 AM
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- An exhibit highlighting the long career of artist Bea Nettles will soon be on display at the Krannert Art Museum at the University of Illinois.
Nettles is a professor emerita in the School of Art and Design. She taught there for more than two decades and is an alumna.
The exhibit opens Nov. 5 and ends March 6.
Called 'Harvest of Memory,' the exhibit includes her use of alternative photographic processes.
Nettles' work has appeared at New York's Museum of Modern Art. Her themes include motherhood and more recently aging.
