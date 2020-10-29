Police: Mother pretended baby was in SUV when it was stolen

CHICAGO -- A Chicago mother has been charged with filing a false police report after she said her SUV had been stolen with her 7-month-old son inside - a detail she later admitted she added to accelerate the hunt for the vehicle, police said.

The child was found, unharmed, at the home of a babysitter and 30-year-old Sadie Owens was charged Wednesday with the felony count.

A Cook County Judge who set Owens' bail at $5,000 spoke of all that police had done during the hourslong search for the baby, including deploying a helicopter and canine units, as well as the damage Owens had done to the community.

'This is an incredibly expensive search for this child, for this baby,' Judge Mary Marubio said, according to the Chicago Tribune. 'So while we consider that no one was harmed, there is a harm to a community when police resources are misdirected - and misdirected on such a grand scale.'

According to authorities, Owens told police she had left her son in her SUV while she ran into a convenience store on the city's Southwest Side on Monday afternoon only to return and find that her SUV was gone.

Police found the vehicle a couple of hours later but did not find the child. But as they investigated, prosecutors said, Owens became 'evasive with officers' and even provided detectives with the wrong address for her babysitter.

But investigators found the right address and when the babysitter opened the door, they saw the boy sitting on a couch. They said Owens admitted to filing a false report, telling police that 'some lady' had told her that police would find her vehicle much quicker if she told them her son was inside.

During Wednesday's hearing, Owens' court-appointed lawyer told the judge that Owens was homeless and living in a shelter while working as a caregiver. Her next court appearance is scheduled for next week. No attorney is listed for Owens who can speak on her behalf.