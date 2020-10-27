World Series notes: Dodgers bullpen finishes off Rays

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash throws batting practice before Game 1 of the baseball World Series Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

A Los Angeles Dodgers fan watches during batting practice before Game 6 of the baseball World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Victor Gonzalez celebrates after striking out the side against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas -- First, it was Dylan Floro. And then Alex Wood, Pedro BÃ¡ez, Victor GonzÃ¡lez, Brusdar Graterol and finally, Julio UrÃ­as.

The Los Angeles Dodgers relied on their bullpen in a World Series-clinching 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 on Tuesday night. Floro, Wood, BÃ¡ez, GonzÃ¡lez, Graterol and UrÃ­as combined for 7 1/3 innings of two-hit ball after Tony Gonsolin was pulled in the second.

'Those guys won us that game,' catcher Austin Barnes said.

Gonsolin allowed Randy Arozarena's homer in the first and departed with runners on first and second. Floro came in and struck out Arozarena, ending the inning.

Wood pitched two innings before BÃ¡ez got two outs. GonzÃ¡lez entered with Arozarena on first and retired Austin Meadows on a grounder to second, ending the fifth.

After GonzÃ¡lez struck out the side in the sixth, Graterol got two outs and UrÃ­as finished for the save. The 24-year-old Urias went 4-0 with a 1.17 ERA in six postseason appearances, including two starts.

LA STORY

It has been quite a month for Los Angeles. The Lakers won the NBA title on Oct. 11.

Los Angeles is the first city in the history of the four major North American sports to win two championships in the same calendar month, according to STATS.

ANOTHER FAST START

When Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena extended his record with his 10th postseason homer in Game 6, it marked the fifth straight Series game with at least one run in the top of the first.

That's a record, breaking the previous mark of four in the 1932 World Series. That sweep by the New York Yankees of the Chicago Cubs featured Babe Ruth's called shot on a home run.

Of the previous four in this Series, the team that scored in the top of the first went on to win three times. The exception was Tampa Bay's 8-7 win in Game 4 when the Rays scored twice with two outs in the bottom of the ninth on a crazy sequence triggered by Brett Phillips' RBI single. Arozarena scored the winning run on an error by catcher Will Smith.

SHUT THAT DOOR!

There were plenty of questions for players from both teams about what they did on the final off day of the season, what the discussions were like and whether they got their mind off baseball before Game 6.

The answer was easy for Dodgers second baseman KikÃ© HernÃ¡ndez.

'That we hope the roof is closed because it's freezing,' HernÃ¡ndez said.

Indeed, temperatures barely reached 40 Tuesday, a third consecutive day of misty conditions with intermittent rain and drizzle in the Dallas area.

GOOD OL' TEXAS BBQ

The Rays brought barbecue in on the day off to the Dallas-area hotel where both teams are quarantined. The Dodgers have been in the same hotel for most of the month. The Rays have only been there a little more than a week, but that's long enough for manager Kevin Cash.

'The hotels have been great, but room service and all those meals can get a little boring sometimes,' Cash said. "The hotels have done a good job of setting up game rooms where there's simulated golf pool tables, ping pong tables. And it felt like, you know, any one of the limited off days that we've had in this postseason bubble.

'So, yeah, I like the barbecue a lot.'

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports