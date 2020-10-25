Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory
Posted10/25/2020 7:00 AM
VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black U.S. prelate to earn the coveted red cap.
In a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing below in St. Peter's Square, Francis said the churchmen would be elevated to a cardinal's rank in a ceremony on Nov. 28.
Other new cardinals include an Italian who is the long-time papal preacher at the Vatican and a churchman from Kigali, Rwanda.
