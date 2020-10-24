Maurer has 3 saves, Dallas ties Real Salt Lake 0-0
Updated 10/24/2020 10:56 PM
SANDY, Utah -- Jimmy Maurer posted his fifth shutout in his 13th start of the season, and Dallas played Real Salt Lake to a 0-0 tie on Saturday night.
Maurer finished with three saves and two crosses caught for Dallas (6-5-7), which managed to secure a point and move into a tie with Los Angeles for fifth in the Western Conference despite being shut out for the second consecutive game.
Real Salt Lake (5-7-7) - which has four losses and just one win in its last six games - had 55% possession and outshot Dallas 24-8.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.