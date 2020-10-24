Guinean president wins a 3rd term, electoral commission says
Updated 10/24/2020 7:30 AM
CONAKRY, Guinea -- Guinea's President Alpha Conde has won a third term with 59.49% of the vote, the National Independent Electoral Commission declared Saturday.
Opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo received 33.50% of the vote, the commission said. Voter turnout was almost 80%.
Political tensions around the election in the West African nation turned violent this week after Diallo claimed victory ahead of the official results. Celebrations by his supporters were suppressed when security forces fired tear gas to disperse them.
At least nine people have been killed since the election, according to the government.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.