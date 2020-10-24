 

Car leaves roadway, strikes 3 Notre Dame students, killing 2

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/24/2020 3:28 PM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A vehicle left a roadway in the northern Indiana city of South Bend early Saturday and struck three University of Notre Dame students, killing two of them, the school's president said.

South Bend police said the vehicle hit three pedestrians before crashing into a house just after 4 a.m. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Rev. John Jenkins, the president of the University of Notre Dame, said that first-year students Valeria Espinel, 19, from Guayaquil, Ecuador, and Olivia Lara Rojas, 19, from Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, were killed. A sophomore was hospitalized, he said in a news release.

'On behalf of the entire Notre Dame community, I express our deepest condolences and pray that our students' families and friends may find God's grace and solace after so shattering a loss,' Jenkins said. 'We also pray for a full recovery of our student who remains hospitalized as a result of the accident.'

The intersection where the students were struck does not have sidewalks and the Stadium Club Apartments - home to several Notre Dame upperclassmen and graduate students - is located nearby, the South Bend Tribune reported.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 