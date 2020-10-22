 

Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

 
Associated Press
 
 
\CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell .072 cent at $6.2720 a bushel; Dec. corn rose .044 cent at $4.17 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .018 cent at $3.0320 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained .078 cent at 10.7920 a bushel.

Oct. live cattle was off .0085 cent at $1.0310 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle lost .0903 cent $1.2582 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .0318 cent at .6750 a pound.

