Chicago group to remove 'Lightscape' from downtown area

CHICAGO -- An organization that advocates for Chicago's central business district has decided to remove some decorative clusters of lights and speakers from the city's downtown.

The Chicago Loop Alliance is uninstalling 'Lightscape,' a multisensory experience that was unveiled in 2011. Each cluster included 50 to 100 energy-efficient LED lights that were in sync with songs that played through the speakers, WLS-TV reported.

The clusters were designed by Site Design Group, an award-winning Chicago landscape architecture group. DesignLab and Traxon Technologies supplied the equipment used for the project, which was installed by Horizon Contractors.

''Lightscape' has become an integral, beloved part of State Street over the past decade, but we're excited to explore how this space can be used in a future version of State Street,' said Michael Edwards, president and CEO of the Chicago Loop Alliance.

The organization will consider a replacement that aligns with its Elevate State plan, a corridor plan for State Street that was scheduled for completion this year until the coronavirus pandemic delayed it until 2021.

'Chicago Loop Alliance is focused on economic recovery of the Loop after COVID-19 dealt the central business district an unimaginable blow,' said Kalindi Parikh, the organization's director of planning. 'In order to recover, the Loop needs people. Public art and placemaking projects will be an important factor in reactivating downtown, and planning for 'Lightscape' replacement that fits into our larger Elevate State plan is something we're very excited about.'