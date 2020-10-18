 

China's economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

  • A woman takes a selfie as visitors wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus gather near a giant cat structure on display at a commercial office building in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

    A woman takes a selfie as visitors wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus gather near a giant cat structure on display at a commercial office building in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Associated Press

  • Commuters wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk out from a subway station in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

    Commuters wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk out from a subway station in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/18/2020 9:23 PM

BEIJING -- China's economic growth accelerated to 4.9% over a year earlier in the latest quarter as a shaky recovery from the coronavirus pandemic gathered strength.

China, where the outbreak began in December, became the first major economy to return to growth with a 3.2% expansion in the quarter ending in June. Output contracted 6.8% in the year's first quarter.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The ruling Communist Party began easing anti-disease controls and reopening factories, shops and offices in March after declaring the virus under control but has kept monitoring and some travel controls in place.

China has reported 4,634 coronavirus deaths and 85,685 confirmed cases, as well as three suspected cases.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 