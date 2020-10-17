San Jose faces Seattle following Lima's 2-goal game

Seattle Sounders FC (9-4-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (6-7-5, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Lima leads San Jose into a matchup with Seattle after scoring two goals against Los Angeles.

The Earthquakes are 6-8-4 against Western Conference teams. Andy Rios leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with four goals. San Jose has scored 34 goals.

The Sounders are 8-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is fourth in the Western Conference with 94 shots on goal, averaging 5.9 per game. Seattle is also fourth in MLS play with 36 goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 7-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rios leads San Jose with four goals. Lima has two goals over the last 10 games for the Earthquakes.

Jordan Morris has seven goals and four assists for Seattle. Raul Ruidiaz has five goals over the past 10 games for the Sounders.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Jose: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, one assist, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

Seattle: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 1.7 assists, 6.1 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Danny Hoesen (injured), Vako Qazaishvili, Marcos Lopez, Guram Kashia, Casey Walls (injured).

Seattle: Trey Muse (injured), Joevin Jones (injured), Danny Leyva (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.