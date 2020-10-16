Inter Miami CF visits Montreal for a conference matchup

Inter Miami CF (5-10-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Montreal Impact (6-10-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Impact host Inter Miami CF in a conference matchup.

The Impact are 4-10-1 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal is tenth in the Eastern Conference drawing 82 corner kicks, averaging 4.6 per game.

Inter Miami CF is 4-9-3 in conference games. Inter Miami CF is 5-8-0 in one-goal matches.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Romell Quioto has five goals and three assists for Montreal. Lassi Lappalainen has three goals over the past 10 games for the Impact.

Lewis Morgan has five goals and three assists for Inter Miami CF. Brek Shea has three goals over the last 10 games for Inter Miami CF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 2-7-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.6 goals per game.

Inter Miami CF: 4-4-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.3 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Rudy Camacho, Anthony Jackson-Hamel (injured), Orji Okwonkwo (injured), Steeven Issa Saba (injured), Lassi Lappalainen, Jukka Raitala, Maciel (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).

Inter Miami CF: Andres Reyes (injured), David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Robbie Robinson, Luis Robles (injured), George Acosta (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.