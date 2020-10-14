Kubo, Hagglund score; FC Cincinnati gets first win over Crew

FC Cincinnati defender Nick Hagglund (14) heads a shot just over the goal as Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah (4) guards him in the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Associated Press

Columbus Crew defender Milton Valenzuela (19) heads the ball as FC Cincinnati forward Kekuta Manneh (31) presses him during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Associated Press

FC Cincinnati forward Kekuta Manneh (31) and Columbus Crew defender Milton Valenzuela (19) compete for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Associated Press

FC Cincinnati midfielder Allan Cruz (8) shoots on goal missing wide right against the Columbus Crew during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Associated Press

FC Cincinnati forward Yuya Kubo (7) scores a goal on a penalty kick against the Columbus Crew during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Associated Press

FC Cincinnati forward Yuya Kubo (7) shoots on goal as Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful (25) deflects the shot in the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Associated Press

Columbus Crew midfielder Emmanuel Boateng, left, battles for a head ball with FC Cincinnati defender Saad Abdul-Salaam (12) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Associated Press

CINCINNATI -- Yuya Kubo and Nick Hagglund scored, and FC Cincinnati beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night for its first victory over its instate rival.

Cincinnati (4-10-4) snapped a five-match scoreless streak. Columbus (9-4-4) returned after Sunday's game against Orlando City was postponed because of a couple of confirmed COVID-19 cases. The Crew are winless in their last four games.

Kubo converted a penalty kick in the third minute. Hagglund, a Cincinnati native who played at Xavier, scored on a header off a set piece from Haris Medunjanin. It was Hagglund's first goal of the season.

Pedro Santos scored on a penalty kick for the Crew in the 45th minute.

The Crew have dominated the series, with a pair of lopsided victories this year, including a 3-0 win at MAPFRE Stadium in the last meeting Sept. 6. The teams played to a 0-0 draw at Nippert Stadium on Aug. 29.