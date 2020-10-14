Teen Caden Clark scores 2nd goal, Red Bulls tie Toronto 1-1

New York Red Bulls' Amro Tarek, left, and Toronto FC's Patrick Mullins fight for control of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. Associated Press

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. -- Teenager Caden Clark scored in the 77th minute in his second MLS game, helping the New York Red Bulls to a 1-1 draw with MLS-leading Toronto FC on Wednesday night.

Clark fended off Marky Delgado and fired a shot from distance that beat diving goalkeeper Quentin Westberg. Clark, a 17-year-old who signed with the Red Bulls (7-8-3) early Saturday, also scored in the Red Bulls' 1-0 win over the Atlanta United on Saturday night. Clark is the fifth-youngest player to score in his debut.

Alejandro Pozuelo, who leads Toronto with eight goals, scored on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Toronto (11-2-5), which had won five in a row, stretched its unbeaten streak to eight.

The Red Bulls' Dru Yearwood had a potential goal reversed on an offside penalty in the 33rd.

REVOLUTION 3, IMPACT 2

HARRISON, N.J. -- Kekuta Manneh and Teal Bunbury scored early goals, Adam Buska had a goal and an assist, and New England beat Montreal.

New England (7-4-7) has won consecutive games and has one loss in its last seven matches.

Amar Sejdic and Ballou Tabla scored for Montreal (6-10-2), which has lost six of its last eight games.

FC CINCINNATI 2, CREW 1

CINCINNATI -- Yuya Kubo and Nick Hagglund scored, and Cincinnati beat Columbus for its first victory over its cross-state rival.

Cincinnati (4-10-4) snapped a five-match scoreless streak. Columbus (9-4-4) has lost four straight.

Pedro Santos scored on a penalty kick for the Crew in the 45th minute.

ORLANDO CITY 1, NYCFC 1

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Chris Mueller scored an early goal, Brian Rowe had seven saves, Orlando (8-2-7) played New York City to a draw, extending its unbeaten streak to 11 games.

Keaton Parks put away his own rebound, after Rowe made a sliding stop at the top of the six-yard box. He scored into an empty net for New York City (8-7-3).

NYCFC has just two losses in its last 12 games.

NASHVILLE SC 3, DYNAMO 1

HOUSTON -- Hany Mukhtar scored two of Nashville's three first-half goals in a win over Houston.

Nashville (5-6-6) stopped a four-match winless streak. Houston (4-7-7) has lost three of its last four.

Darwin Quintero, who leads Houston with six goals, scored in the 75th minute.

Joe Willis made five saves for Nashville. Marko Maric finished with four saves.

