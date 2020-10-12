Donovan shakes up Bulls' staff, lets 4 assistants go

FILE - In this March 8, 2020, file photo, Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan watches during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston. The Chicago Bulls hired Donovan as coach Tuesday, Sept. 22. The 55-year-old Donovan spent the last five seasons with the Thunder. He replaces Jim Boylen, who was fired after the Bulls finished 22-43 and were one of the eight teams that didn't qualify for the NBA's restart at Walt Disney World. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- New Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan shook up his staff, letting assistants Karen Stack Umlauf, Dean Cooper, Nate Loenser and Roy Rogers go on Monday.

A standout player for Northwestern in the early 1980s, Umlauf joined the Bulls as an entry-level ticket representative in 1985. Hall of Fame general manager Jerry Krause shifted her to the basketball operations department soon afterward and she became Chicago's first female assistant when she served as associate coach at the 2018 summer league.

Loenser was in his third season with the Bulls. Cooper was in his second and Rogers was in his first.

The moves came on the same day chairman Jerry Reinsdorf's other team, the Chicago White Sox, split with manager Rick Renteria and longtime pitching coach Don Cooper.

One of the top coaching candidates on the market, Donovan was hired last month by new executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas. He replaced the fired Jim Boylen.

Donovan led Oklahoma City to a 243-157 record the past five seasons and reached the playoffs every year. Before his time with the Thunder, he coached for 19 seasons at the University of Florida, winning two NCAA titles.

