Jack White to replace Morgan Wallen as 'SNL' musical guest

FILE - This April 1, 2019 file photo shows Jack White performing at Loretta Lynn's 87th Birthday Tribute in Nashville, Tenn. White will be the last-minute replacement musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' after country singer Morgan Wallen was dropped for breaking COVID-19 protocols. Lorne Michaels made the announcement Friday on the 'Today' show. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Jack White will be the last-minute replacement musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' after country singer Morgan Wallen was dropped for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

Wallen was removed as musical guest on Thursday after TikTok videos showed him partying last weekend without a mask on among a large group of people. Lorne Michaels announced White as a fill-in Friday on the 'Today' show.

'Calling somebody on a Thursday to be here for Friday, it's complicated," said Michaels. "It has to be people who are ready to go. And he's always good on the show.'

Wallen apologized for what he called his 'pretty short-sighted' actions Thursday. 'I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this,' the 27-year-old said.

Michaels said the show will invite Wallen again in the future.

'Saturday Night Live,' which will be hosted this Saturday by comedian Bill Burr, resumed live in-studio shows last weekend with a smaller live audience. Guests were required to take a COVID-19 test and temperature check at arrival, and wear masks inside the building.