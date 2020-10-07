5.0-magnitude quake in open water shakes Caribbean islands

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- A 5.0-magnitude earthquake that struck in open water on Wednesday was felt in several Caribbean islands, including Puerto Rico.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred 38 miles (61 kilometers) east-northeast of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands at a relatively shallow depth of four miles (7 kilometers).

Erik Ackerson, spokesman for the Virgin Islands' emergency management agency, told The Associated Press that no damage has been reported so far.

'It was a nice rolling shake,' he said.

The USGS notes that Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands are located between the North American and Caribbean plates, which have caused large earthquakes and deadly tsunamis.