Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.45 to $40.67 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose $1.36 to $42.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 4 cents to $1.24 a gallon. November heating oil rose 6 cents to $1.19 a gallon. November natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.52 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $11.30 to $1,908.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 64 cents to $23.92 an ounce and December copper was little changed at $2.96 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.57 Japanese yen from 105.72 yen. The euro fell to $1.1752 from $1.1775.