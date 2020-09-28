 

India's confirmed coronavirus tally reachesÂ 6Â millionÂ cases

  Migrant laborers from other states looking for work gather on a street on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Sunday, Sept.27, 2020. The nation of 1.3 billion people is expected to become the coronavirus pandemic's worst-hit country within weeks, surpassing the United States.

    Migrant laborers from other states looking for work gather on a street on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Sunday, Sept.27, 2020. The nation of 1.3 billion people is expected to become the coronavirus pandemic's worst-hit country within weeks, surpassing the United States. Associated Press

  • Exile Tibetan Buddhist monks wear masks as protection against the coronavirus as they circumambulate the residence of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharmsala, India, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

    Exile Tibetan Buddhist monks wear masks as protection against the coronavirus as they circumambulate the residence of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharmsala, India, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Associated Press

Posted9/28/2020 7:00 AM

NEW DELHI -- India's confirmed coronavirus tally reached 6 million cases on Monday, keeping the country second to the United States in number of reported cases since the pandemic began.

The Health Ministry on Monday reported 82,170 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, driving the overall tally to 60,74,703. At least 1,039 deaths were also recorded in the same period, taking total fatalities up to 95,542 since the pandemic began.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

New infections are in India are currently being reported faster than anywhere else in the world. The world's second-most populous country is expected to become the pandemic's worst-hit country in coming weeks, surpassing the U.S., where more than 7 million infections have been reported.

Even as infections mount, India has the highest number of recovered patients in the world. More than 5 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in India and the country's recovery rate stands at 82%, according to the Health Ministry.

