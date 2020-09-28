 

Reports: Phone giant NTT plans to take over, delist Docomo

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/28/2020 10:37 PM

MITO, Japan -- Shares in Japanese telecoms giant Nippon Telegraph & Telephone, or NTT, fell Tuesday on news it is preparing for a takeover of its mobile phone carrier NTT DoCoMo.

The Nihon Keizai Shimbun and other media reported that DoCoMo's board would meet later in the day to vote on the plan.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The reports said NTT plans to delist NTT DoCoMo, taking it private to enable the mobile carrier to offer cheaper rates in competition with rivals such as SoftBank and KDDI.

The company's shares fell 3.1%. DoCoMo's shares were suspended from trading.

NTT's reported plan dovetails with newly installed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's push for lower telecoms rates.

DoCoMo said in a release it had no news to report ahead of the board meeting.

It said, 'once a decision is made, our company will make an announcement promptly."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 