 

Israeli and Emirati film industries to cooperate after deal

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted9/21/2020 7:00 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Film agencies in Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced an agreement Monday to collaborate on television production, the latest development to follow a U.S.-brokered deal between the countries to normalize relations.

The Abu Dhabi Film Commission, an Emirati government agency, said it reached an understanding with the Israeli Film Fund and a Jerusalem film school seeking to strengthen commercial ties through training programs for film and television co-production and joint film festivals.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

As part of the agreement, Emirati students will be flown to Jerusalem to study at Israel's Sam Spiegel Film and Television School.

The film agencies hailed the agreement as a way to deepen 'cultural understanding' between the countries.

The United Arab Emirates, along with Bahrain, signed historic agreements to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel at a White House ceremony last week.

The UAE's move to take long-covert economic ties with Israel public has already generated a dizzying series of commitments to cooperate in numerous fields.

The deals reflect a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians, who fiercely oppose normalization amid their efforts to have their own independent state.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 