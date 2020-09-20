Authorities offer few details on central Indiana plane crash
Updated 9/20/2020 11:31 AM
KOKOMO, Ind. -- A plane crashed Sunday in at an airport in the central Indiana city of Kokomo, authorities said.
Deputies were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to the Glenndale Airport and found a plane on fire in a field.
Few other details, including how many people were on board, were publicly released.
'At this time, the number of injuries and/or deaths, if any, will not be addressed until the investigation progresses for the respect of all involved,' said a statement from the Howard County sheriff's office.
Authorities called it an 'active investigation.'
