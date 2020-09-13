 

Illinois website for hunters includes safety tips and rules

 
Associated Press
Updated 9/13/2020 8:08 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois hunters looking for details on the season, licenses or regulations have a new website to consult.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has launched a website called ' Hunt Illinois.'

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Hunters can get details on places to hunt, along with hunting and trapping regulations, wildlife management and conservation programs.

'The new Hunt Illinois website is an easy-to-use one-stop resource for hunters to find just about everything they need to know about planning a hunt, no matter the species, no matter the season,' Jared Duquette, a program manager at IDNR, said in a statement.

State officials worked on the site with the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center and received funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Restoration Program.

