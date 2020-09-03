 

Diggins-Smith and Taurasi led Mercury to playoffs

 
Associated Press
Updated 9/3/2020 10:58 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 28 points and Diana Taurasi added 27, matching her career high with eight 3-pointers, to help the Phoenix Mercury clinch a playoff spot with a 105-81 win over the Indiana Fever on Thursday night.

Taurasi, who made seven 3-pointers in a win over Las Vegas on Tuesday, was 8 of 13 from distance - narrowly missing the WNBA record of nine held by Kristi Toliver and Kelsey Mitchell. The Mercury (11-7), who played just seven players, won their fifth straight.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Phoenix scored the first 10 points of the game, getting scoring from four of its five starters. The Mercury led 35-24 at the end of the first quarter after shooting 63.6% from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Phoenix cooled down in the second quarter but still led 54-46 at the break behind 15 points, and four 3-pointers, from Taurasi. Phoenix opened the third quarter on a 15-3 spurt.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 16 points for Indiana (5-13).

