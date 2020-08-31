5 things to know today

In this video grab issued Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, by MTV, Ariana Grande, left, and Lady Gaga perform "Rain On Me" during the MTV Video Music Awards. (MTV via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2011 file photo, People line up outside a bar during New Year celebrations in Beirut, Lebanon.It was a century ago on Sept. 1, 1920, that a French general, Henri Gouraud, stood on the porch of the French residence in Beirut surrounded by local politicians and religious leaders and declared the State of Greater Lebanon - the precursor to the modern state of Lebanon. Associated Press

This August 2020 photo provided by a Uighur person under quarantine shows an unmarked white bottle containing traditional Chinese medicine on a table in Urumqi, China. As parts of the Xinjiang region in China's far northwest enters the 45th day of a second grueling lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, the government there is coercing some residents into using traditional Chinese medicine despite a lack of rigorous clinical data proving it works. Associated Press

A Black Lives Matter supporter holds a sign as supporters of President Donald Trump attend a rally and car parade Saturday, Aug. 20, 2020, from Clackamas to Portland, Ore. Associated Press

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a rally and car parade Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Clackamas, Ore., on the way to Portland. Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP PRAISES PROTESTERS, DEMOCRATS SAY HE'S INCITING VIOLENCE Democrats accused the president of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign after he praised supporters who clashed with protesters during a deadly night in Portland, Oregon.

2. STATE POLICE RETURNING TO PORTLAND Oregon State Police will help local authorities after the fatal shooting of a man following clashes between Trump supporters and counter-protesters.

3. CHINA'S XINJIANG IMPOSES DRACONIAN MEASURES TO FIGHT PANDEMIC The government is physically locking people in homes and arresting those who do not comply with strict quarantines.

4. LEBANON TURNS 100 Marking its centennial this week, many Lebanese feel that their experiment as a nation has failed and question their willingness to stay in the crises-riddled country.

5. LADY GAGA GETS MASKED UP The entertainer took the mask mandate seriously at this year's MTV VMAs by making face masks her over-the-top fashion accessory. She also won five awards.