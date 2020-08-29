Illinois family's bison farm becomes a thriving business

MONTICELLIO, Ill. -- Raising bison started as a hobby for an Illinois man, but as the herd began to grow, it became a thriving family business.

Terry Lieb bought his first bison in 2000. After his death in 2015, his sons, Jake and Josh Lieb, took over Lieb Farms, The News-Gazette reported. The farm has 45 to 55 bison at any given time.

'They're natural as they were 200 years ago. We really don't mess with them too much,' Jake Lieb said of the bison. 'And that's kind of the creed of the bison producer. We don't artificially inseminate. We don't choose the winners and losers. The big bull does the breeding. It's a natural process.'

Meat has become more expensive due to meatpacking plant closures amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has prompted customers to go to Lieb Farms for protein.

'(The shortage) definitely got people looking elsewhere to source the meat and open their eyes up,' Jake Lieb said. 'I'm sure people started googling on-farm meat sales and things like that and found our bison farm.'

Bison has brought in a lot of money to the family business, but most of the farm's income comes from selling corn and soybeans.

'There's times when we're working the herd and they're being aggressive and things aren't going right and you're like, 'Man, it would be a lot easier just to convert this pasture into a cornfield,'' Jake Lieb said. 'But that feeling fades away when your first calf in the spring is born and you see the circle of life."