 

Twins place Buxton, Garver on growing injured list

  • Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, left, scores the winning run on a single by Jorge Polanco off Milwaukee Brewers pitcher David Phelps during the 12th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. Catching is Brewers' Manny Pina. The Twins won 4-3.

    Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, left, scores the winning run on a single by Jorge Polanco off Milwaukee Brewers pitcher David Phelps during the 12th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. Catching is Brewers' Manny Pina. The Twins won 4-3. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/20/2020 5:05 PM

The Minnesota Twins have placed two more regulars on the injured list, with center fielder Byron Buxton and catcher Mitch Garver joining third baseman Josh Donaldson on the sideline

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 