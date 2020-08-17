Indiana arts, tourism groups can compete for $10M in aid

INDIANAPOLIS -- Arts, cultural and tourism organizations around Indiana can compete for a share of $10 million in aid intended to give a boost to groups impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has announced that qualifying organizations whose normal operations have been disrupted by COVID-19 are eligible for the state grants, which are funded by the federal CARES Act.

'The arts and cultural sector adds vibrancy and depth to Hoosiers' lives and is a significant factor in the health of Indiana's tourism economy,' Crouch said.

The funding will be jointly awarded by the Indiana Destination Development Corp. and the Indiana Arts Commission, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

Indiana-based nonprofit organizations can apply for the funds through the Indiana Arts Commission website at in.gov/arts/2567.htm. The application deadline is Sept. 8.

Lewis Ricci, executive director of the state arts commission, said the funding 'will help preserve the arts and cultural community assets that our citizens value.'

'In cities, towns and counties both urban and rural, big and small, the arts play a vital role in economy, quality of life, and community identity,' Ricci said.