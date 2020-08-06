Apparent roster snafu changes Blue Jays pitching plans

ATLANTA -- An apparent roster snafu forced the Toronto Blue Jays to change their pitching plans for Thursday night's game at the Atlanta Braves.

After Nate Pearson gave up three runs in five innings, manager Charlie Montoyo brought in right-hander Jacob Waguespack to open the sixth.

As Waguespack walked to the mound, he was greeted by home plate umpire Alan Porter, who apparently delivered some bad news: The right-hander wasn't on the 28-man active roster for the game.

The Blue Jays optioned Waguespack and infielder Santiago Espinal to the team's alternate training site on Thursday to reach the 28-man roster limit.

Montoyo told reporters before the game Waguespack had been recalled when right-hander Trent Thornton was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. That move apparently was not processed, leaving Waguespack off the active roster.

Waguespack walked to the dugout and Montoyo brought in Rafael Dolis as the official replacement for Pearson.

___

