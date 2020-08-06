 

Royals beat Cubs 13-2, stop 6-game slide

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez (13) and Alex Gordon (4) celebrate following a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

  • Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez gestures while celebrating his RBI double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

  • Chicago Cubs manager David Ross signals for a new pitcher during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

By AVERY OSEN
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/6/2020 9:29 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Whit Merrifield, Maikel Franco and Jorge Soler homered, and the Kansas City Royals stopped a six-game slide by pounding the Chicago Cubs 13-2 on Thursday night.

Soler and Salvador PÃ©rez each had three hits and two RBIs, helping Brad Keller to the win in his first major league appearance in nearly a year. Keller (1-0), who opened the season on the injured list after testing positive for the coronavirus, struck out seven in five scoreless innings.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Kansas City finished with a season-high 18 hits. It scored a total of 14 runs during its losing streak.

Chicago had won six in a row. Tyler Chatwood (2-1) allowed eight runs and 11 hits in 2 1/3 inning after winning each of his two starts this year in impressive fashion.

