Royals beat Cubs 13-2, stop 6-game slide

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross signals for a new pitcher during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Associated Press

Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez gestures while celebrating his RBI double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Associated Press

Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez (13) and Alex Gordon (4) celebrate following a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Whit Merrifield, Maikel Franco and Jorge Soler homered, and the Kansas City Royals stopped a six-game slide by pounding the Chicago Cubs 13-2 on Thursday night.

Soler and Salvador PÃ©rez each had three hits and two RBIs, helping Brad Keller to the win in his first major league appearance in nearly a year. Keller (1-0), who opened the season on the injured list after testing positive for the coronavirus, struck out seven in five scoreless innings.

Kansas City finished with a season-high 18 hits. It scored a total of 14 runs during its losing streak.

Chicago had won six in a row. Tyler Chatwood (2-1) allowed eight runs and 11 hits in 2 1/3 inning after winning each of his two starts this year in impressive fashion.

