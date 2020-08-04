 

Vandersloot, Stevens help Sky beat Wings 82-79

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/4/2020 7:27 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Azura Stevens had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Courtney Vandersloot added 14 points and 10 assists, and the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 82-79 on Tuesday night.

Allie Quigley and Cheyenne Parker scored 15 points apiece and Kahleah Copper 11 for Chicago (4-1).

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Arike Ogunbowale had 26 points and five assists for Dallas (2-3). Kayla Thornton scored 13 points and Allisha Gray added 12.

Ogunbawale made a wide open layup to trim Dallas' deficit to 80-79 with 13.5 seconds left. After the Sky called timeout and the ball was moved to midcourt where, immediately after the inbound pass, the Wings trapped Vandersloot and forced a jumper ball. Dallas gained possession but, after a timeout, Parker had the last of her foul steals, poking the ball away from Dallas rookie Satou Sabally.

Vandersloot made two free throws with 0.1 seconds remaining.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 