Correction: Virus Outbreak-Sturgis Rally story
Updated 8/4/2020 11:55 AM
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- In an Aug. 2 story about the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, The Associated Press misidentified a Sturgis resident. Her name is Linda Chaplin, not Lynelle Chapman.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.