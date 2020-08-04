 

Correction: Virus Outbreak-Sturgis Rally story

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- In an Aug. 2 story about the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, The Associated Press misidentified a Sturgis resident. Her name is Linda Chaplin, not Lynelle Chapman.

 

 

