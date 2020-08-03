Mills expected to start as Cubs host Royals

Kansas City Royals (3-7, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (7-2, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Danny Duffy (0-1, 5.79 ERA, .75 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Cubs: Alec Mills (1-0, 3.00 ERA, .67 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

The Cubs went 51-30 on their home field in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 26 total triples last season.

The Royals finished 28-53 in road games in 2019. Kansas City pitchers struck out 7.6 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 5.20.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (gastrointestinal).

Royals: Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: (quad), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.