Cagliari hires Di Francesco to replace Zenga as coach

Cagliari head coach Walter Zenga and the team players celebrate at the end of the match during a Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Juventus, at the Sardegna Arena stadium, in Cagliari, Italy, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Alessandro Tocco/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, center, and Cagliari's Marko Rog, right, compete for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Juventus, at the Sardegna Arena stadium, in Cagliari, Italy, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Alessandro Tocco/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

Milan's Rafael Leao (17) scores a goal against Cagliari during a Serie A soccer match at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Spada/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

CAGLIARI, Sardinia -- Cagliari hired Eusebio Di Francesco as its new coach Monday after parting ways with Walter Zenga.

The Sardinian club announced the move a day after finishing the Serie A season in 14th place.

Di Francesco signed a contract through June, 2022. He previously coached Pescara, Lecce, Sassuolo, Roma and Sampdoria.

In 2018, Di Francesco coached Roma to the Champions League semifinals. He led Sampdoria for the first eight matches of the recently concluded season then left the club by mutual consent with the team in last place.

Zenga was hired by Cagliari in March to replace the fired Rolando Maran.

___

