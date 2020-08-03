Grains mixed and livestock mixed
Updated 8/3/2020 2:58 PM
7Wheat for Sept. declined 10.25 cents at 5.21 a bushel; Sept. corn was rose 1.50 cents at 3.1750 a bushel, Sept. oats was up .50 cent at $2.7675 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was unchanged at $8.9750 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle rose .20 cents at $1.0320 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .20 cent at $1.4487 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs lost 2.13 cents at $.4987 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.