 

Indians' Francona misses game for gastrointestinal condition

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
MINNEAPOLIS -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona left the team before its game at Minnesota on Sunday due to what the Indians said was a minor gastrointestinal condition not related to COVID-19.

Francona conducted his regular pregame media briefing via video conference from Target Field. The club announced his absence about an hour later. The 61-year-old Francona returned to the team hotel, and first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. took over managing duty for the four-game series finale against the Twins.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Francona, who has experienced some gastrointestinal discomfort since spring training, was sent home with a visit to the Cleveland Clinic for further examination set for Monday morning. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said Francona could miss the next two games in Cincinnati.

'Our priority is making sure Tito gets checked out,' Antonetti said.

Francona sat out one game last season because of surgery for a tear in one of his retinas. Three years ago, he missed a week for a procedure to address an irregular heartbeat.

