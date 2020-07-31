 

Alan Parker, director of "Midnight Express" dies at 76

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 7/31/2020 11:01 AM

LONDON -- British filmmaker Alan Parker, whose movies included 'Bugsy Malone,' 'Midnight Express' and 'Evita,' has died at 76.

A statement from the director's family says Parker died Friday in London after a long illness.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Parker was one of Britain's most successful directors, whose diverse body of work includes 'Fame,' Mississippi Burning, 'The Commitments and 'Angela's Ashes.' Together his movies won 10 Academy Awards at 19 British Academy Film Awards.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 