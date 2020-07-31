Alan Parker, director of "Midnight Express" dies at 76

LONDON -- British filmmaker Alan Parker, whose movies included 'Bugsy Malone,' 'Midnight Express' and 'Evita,' has died at 76.

A statement from the director's family says Parker died Friday in London after a long illness.

Parker was one of Britain's most successful directors, whose diverse body of work includes 'Fame,' Mississippi Burning, 'The Commitments and 'Angela's Ashes.' Together his movies won 10 Academy Awards at 19 British Academy Film Awards.