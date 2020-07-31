Alan Parker, director of "Midnight Express" dies at 76
Updated 7/31/2020 11:01 AM
LONDON -- British filmmaker Alan Parker, whose movies included 'Bugsy Malone,' 'Midnight Express' and 'Evita,' has died at 76.
A statement from the director's family says Parker died Friday in London after a long illness.
Parker was one of Britain's most successful directors, whose diverse body of work includes 'Fame,' Mississippi Burning, 'The Commitments and 'Angela's Ashes.' Together his movies won 10 Academy Awards at 19 British Academy Film Awards.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.