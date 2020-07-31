Boy, 9, fatally shot while playing at Chicago parking lot

CHICAGO -- A 9-year-old boy was killed Friday night when a gunman fired several shots toward the Chicago parking lot where he was playing, police said.

Nobody else was injured in the shooting around 6 p.m. near the former Cabrini-Green housing projects on the city's Near North Side. The boy was pronounced dead about an hour after being admitted to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Deputy Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott, who spoke to the media from the hospital, said the boy was the 'unintended target' in an attack of 'senseless violence.' Several bystanders were nearby.

The suspect remained at large Friday night. McDermott said he didn't have a detailed description of the shooter or know who he was targeting.

'Any time a child is a victim of gun violence in the city of Chicago, it greatly saddens and affects us all,' McDermott said.