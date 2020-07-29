Nationals beat Blue Jays 4-0 in 10 in road game at home

WASHINGTON -- Adam Eaton's bases-loaded chopper broke a scoreless tie in the 10th inning on a close play and AsdrÃºbal Cabrera followed with a three-run triple, helping the Nationals snap a three-game losing streak by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 Wednesday night.

In a quirky game befitting this pandemic-altered, upside-down season, Toronto's team played its 'home opener' at Washington - batting in the bottom half of each inning, wearing its white uniforms, playing its players' walk-up music and even blaring the song 'OK Blue Jays,' the club's traditional seventh-inning stretch staple.

Toronto's Nate Pearson, in his big league debut, and Washington's Max Scherzer, in his 358th start in the majors, put up plenty of zeros. So did the relievers that followed.

In the top of the 10th, though, Washington moved ahead on an odd-looking play. After starting with the automatic runner on second base Washington loaded the bags with two walks from Toronto's sixth pitcher, Shun Yamaguchi (0-2).

After two strikeouts, Eaton bounced a ball off the mound. Second baseman Cavan Biggio grabbed it and tried to dive glove-first at the bag, but was edged out by runner Andrew Stevenson. After a replay review of more than two minutes, the 'safe' call was upheld, making it 1-0. Cabrera then homered.

Daniel Hudson (1-0) got five outs for the win.

TIGERS 5, ROYALS 4

DETROIT -- JaCoby Jones hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and Detroit's bullpen came through again to beat Kansas City.

A night after pitching six scoreless innings in a win over the Royals, the Tigers' relievers held Kansas City without a baserunner for four. Detroit rallied from a 4-0 deficit thanks in large part to Jones, who doubled twice before connecting off Ian Kennedy (0-1) for his third homer.

Jonathan Schoop also went deep for the Tigers. Maikel Franco hit two doubles and a single for Kansas City, and Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored twice.

Bryan Garcia (1-0) earned his first big league win, one of four Detroit relievers who pitched in the game. Joe Jimenez worked the ninth for his fourth save.

WHITE SOX 4, INDIANS 0

CLEVELAND -- Yasmani Grandal and Eloy JimÃ©nez hit sacrifice flies and Chicago scored four runs in the ninth inning - three charged to ineffective Cleveland closer Brad Hand.

The Indians got eight terrific innings from No. 5 starter Zach Plesac. He struck out a career-high 11, shut out the White Sox on three hits and continued a strong run of Cleveland pitching to start the season.

Rookie Luis Robert hit a two-run single in the ninth as Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak and salvaged one game in the series.

Chicago starter Lucas Giolito matched Plesac pitch for pitch through six, holding the Indians scoreless on four hits. It was a nice bounce back by the All-Star right-hander, who gave up a home run in Minnesota on his first pitch of the season and was touched for seven runs in 3 2/3 innings.

RANGERS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -Joey Gallo hit a tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning and Texas scored three more runs after that to snap a three-game losing streak.

After Gallo lined an opposite-field shot to left off Andrew Chafin (0-1) for his second homer of the season, the Rangers loaded the bases with two outs. Elvis Andrus then hit a two-run single before Nick Solak added an RBI single.

Todd Frazier hit his first homer and had two doubles for Texas, whose five-run inning accounted for only one run fewer than it had scored combined in their first four games in the new $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof.

Jonathan Hernandez (1-0) got the win despite giving up two runs in the eighth, and Nick Goody worked a perfect ninth for his first save.

ROCKIES 5, ATHLETICS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. -- German MÃ¡rquez struck out eight over six impressive innings to bounce back after losing on opening day, and Colorado wrapped up a successful season-opening road trip.

Charlie Blackmon delivered an insurance run with an RBI double in the eighth, then reached on an error in the ninth that led to a pair of runs.

Garrett Hampson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fourth to help back MÃ¡rquez (1-1).

Carlos EstÃ©vez relieved MÃ¡rquez and escaped the seventh unscathed with the tying run on second.

Jairo Diaz struck out Robbie Grossman with the bases loaded in the eighth, putting Oakland at 0 for 14 with runners in scoring position during these two games.

Matt Chapman homered in the bottom of the first for the A's. Colorado came right back when Tony Wolters hit a tying single in the top of the second against Frankie Montas (0-1).