Grains mixed, livestock mixed
Updated 7/28/2020 10:18 AM
\CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. delivery lost 10.80 cents at $5.2240 a bushel; Sept. corn fell 5.20 cents at $3.2040 a bushel; Sept. oats was up 1.40 cents at $2.87 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 12.80 cents at 8.9420 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was off 1.43 cents at $1.0035 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 2.64 cents $1.4028 a pound; Aug. lean hogs rose .73 cent at .5468 pound.
