Police: At least 9 wounded in South Side Chicago shooting
Updated 7/21/2020 8:23 PM
CHICAGO -- At least nine people have been wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side, Chicago police said Tuesday.
The Chicago Fire Department says it has transported all victims to nearby hospitals. The gender and ages of the victims weren't immediately disclosed. Officials haven't disclosed the circumstances of the shooting.
The shooting comes as the Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy dozens of federal agents to Chicago to deal with an uptick in violent crime in the city.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.