Kuwait says its 91-year-old ruler undergoes a successful surgery, without elaborating on what ails him
Posted7/19/2020 7:00 AM
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Kuwait says its 91-year-old ruler undergoes a successful surgery, without elaborating on what ails him.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.