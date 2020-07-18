Petition urges Trader Joe's to change ethnic food labels

SAN FRANCISCO -- Responding to calls for Trader Joe's to stop labeling its international food products with ethnic-sounding names, the grocery store chain said it has been in a yearslong process of repackaging those products and will soon complete the work.

In the latest call to re-name racially-charged brands and logos, nearly 1,000 people have signed an online petition urging the retail giant to rename products labeled 'Trader Ming's," 'Trader JosÃ©,' or 'Trader Giotto's' to refer to Chinese, Mexican or Italian food, respectively, SFGate reported.

The petition said the labels perpetuate harmful stereotypes.

"The Trader Joe's branding is racist because it exoticizes other cultures - it presents 'Joe' as the default 'normal' and the other characters falling outside of it - they are 'Arabian Joe,' 'Trader JosÃ©,' and 'Trader Joe San,' the petition states.

The company said in a statement that it decided several years ago to use only the Trader Joe's name on its products and has been in the process of updating the ethnic-sounding labels.

'While this approach to product naming may have been rooted in a lighthearted attempt at inclusiveness, we recognize that it may now have the opposite effect - one that is contrary to the welcoming, rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day,' company spokeswoman Kenya Friend-Daniel said.

Packaging for a number of the products has already been changed, and the company expects to complete the process 'very soon,' she said.