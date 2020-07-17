Israel to shut down on weekends in response to virus surge

-
A protester holds a sign that reads "If there's no democracy, people will get 750 shekels (about $200)," in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 16, 2020.Hundreds protested corruption and vented their anger at the economy. "You are out of touch, we are fed up," one poster read.
A protester wears a face mask amid the Coronavirus in front of Israel's Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem to protest against corruption and vent their anger at the economic downtown.
A performer dance with fire during a protest in front of Israel's Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem to protest against corruption and vent their anger at the economic downtown. "You are out of touch, we are fed up," one poster read. "If there's no democracy, people will get 750 shekels (about $200)," another one said, mocking the prime minister's relief package. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Demonstrators sit during a protest in front of Israel's Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem to protest against corruption and vent their anger at the economic downtown.
A health worker, right, checks temperature of passengers to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus upon arrival at the departure terminal of Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, Iran, Friday, July 17, 2020. The first Emirates flight arrived in Iran after nearly 5 months of suspension of the most airliners flights to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, as Iranian officials at the airport say they are doing everything possible to ensure passengers are not infected, and isolate those with symptoms.
A worker disinfects trollies at terminal of Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, Iran, Friday, July 17, 2020. The first Emirates flight arrived in Iran after nearly 5 months of suspension of the most airliners flights to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, as Iranian officials at the airport say they are doing everything possible to ensure passengers are not infected, and isolate those with symptoms.
A health worker, right, checks the health declaration form of a passenger on an Emirates plane upon arrival at terminal of Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, Iran, Friday, July 17, 2020. The first Emirates flight arrived in Iran after nearly 5 months of suspension of the most airliners flights to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, as Iranian officials at the airport say they are doing everything possible to ensure passengers are not infected, and isolate those with symptoms.
A passenger of an Emirates plane walks through a disinfectant tunnel to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus upon arrival at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, Iran, Friday, July 17, 2020. The first Emirates flight arrived in Iran after nearly 5 months of suspension of the most airliners flights to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, as Iranian officials at the airport say they are doing everything possible to ensure passengers are not infected, and isolate those with symptoms.
Passengers wearing protective face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus check in at the Emirates airliner counter at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, Iran, Friday, July 17, 2020. The first Emirates flight arrived in Iran after nearly 5 months of suspension of the most airliners flights to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, as Iranian officials at the airport say they are doing everything possible to ensure passengers are not infected, and isolate those with symptoms.
A worker cleans a terminal of Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, Iran, Friday, July 17, 2020. The first Emirates flight arrived in Iran after nearly 5 months of suspension of the most airliners flights to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, as Iranian officials at the airport say they are doing everything possible to ensure passengers are not infected, and isolate those with symptoms.
Two health workers wait to check the temperatures of arriving passengers and collect declaration forms, at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, Iran, Friday, July 17, 2020. The first Emirates flight arrived in Iran after nearly 5 months of suspension of the most airliners flights to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, as Iranian officials at the airport say they are doing everything possible to ensure passengers are not infected, and isolate those with symptoms.
An Emirates plane taxis on the tarmac upon arriving at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport as a passenger sits at terminal, Iran, Friday, July 17, 2020. The first Emirates flight arrived in Iran after nearly 5 months of suspension of the most airliners flights to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, as Iranian officials at the airport say they are doing everything possible to ensure passengers are not infected, and isolate those with symptoms.
A woman wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus walks through the Nasr Shopping Center in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 15, 2020.Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has said lockdowns over COVID-19 pandemic may lead to street protests over economic problems, though in Tehran, authorities have decided to impose some restrictions again over newly spiking reported deaths from the coronavirus.
Passengers fill out a health declaration form as they check in at the Emirates airliner counter at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, Iran, Friday, July 17, 2020. The first Emirates flight arrived in Iran after nearly 5 months of suspension of the most airliners flights to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, as Iranian officials at the airport say they are doing everything possible to ensure passengers are not infected, and isolate those with symptoms.
JERUSALEM -- Israel announced sweeping new restrictions on Friday in response to a new surge in coronavirus cases, including weekend closures of many businesses and limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery.
The government announced the restrictions after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said 'interim steps' were needed to avoid another general lockdown. Netanyahu has faced widespread criticism and protests in recent days over his government's handling of the pandemic and the economic fallout from an earlier lockdown.
Gyms and exercise studios will be closed except for use by competitive athletes. Restaurants will no longer be allowed to have on-site seating and beaches will be closed on weekends beginning later this month.
Stores, malls, barber shops, beauty salons and tourist sites will also be closed on weekends. Public gatherings will be limited to 10 people indoors or 20 outside. The Cabinet approved the new measures pending approval by the Knesset, Israel's parliament, but said they would take effect Friday evening with violation considered a criminal offense.
By late May, Israel had largely contained its outbreak following a two-month lockdown. But cases have soared in the weeks since restrictions were lifted, with Israel reporting around 1,900 new cases on Thursday alone. At least 384 people have died since the outbreak began, out of a total of more than 45,000 cases.
The virus causes mild to moderate flu-like symptoms in most patients, who recover within a few weeks. But it can cause severe illness or death, particularly in older patients or those with weakened immune systems. It is highly contagious and can be spread by people showing no symptoms.
Cases are also rising again in Iran, which has seen the worst outbreak in the region, with nearly 270,000 confirmed cases and at least 13,791 deaths. That includes 2,379 new cases and 183 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.
Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said more than 3,500 patients are in serious condition while more than 230,000 have recovered.
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that the United Arab Emirates' flagship carrier has resumed daily flights to Tehran after suspending them in response to the pandemic. The first Emirates flight in around five months landed in Tehran on Friday.
The carrier had suspended service in February after two Iranian passengers tested positive.