Israel to shut down on weekends in response to virus surge

A protester holds a sign that reads "If there's no democracy, people will get 750 shekels (about $200)," in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 16, 2020.Hundreds protested corruption and vented their anger at the economy. "You are out of touch, we are fed up," one poster read. Associated Press

A protester wears a face mask amid the Coronavirus in front of Israel's Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem to protest against corruption and vent their anger at the economic downtown. Associated Press

A performer dance with fire during a protest in front of Israel's Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem to protest against corruption and vent their anger at the economic downtown. "You are out of touch, we are fed up," one poster read. "If there's no democracy, people will get 750 shekels (about $200)," another one said, mocking the prime minister's relief package. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Associated Press

Demonstrators sit during a protest in front of Israel's Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem to protest against corruption and vent their anger at the economic downtown. Associated Press

A health worker, right, checks temperature of passengers to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus upon arrival at the departure terminal of Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, Iran, Friday, July 17, 2020. The first Emirates flight arrived in Iran after nearly 5 months of suspension of the most airliners flights to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, as Iranian officials at the airport say they are doing everything possible to ensure passengers are not infected, and isolate those with symptoms. Associated Press

A worker disinfects trollies at terminal of Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, Iran, Friday, July 17, 2020. The first Emirates flight arrived in Iran after nearly 5 months of suspension of the most airliners flights to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, as Iranian officials at the airport say they are doing everything possible to ensure passengers are not infected, and isolate those with symptoms. Associated Press

A health worker, right, checks the health declaration form of a passenger on an Emirates plane upon arrival at terminal of Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, Iran, Friday, July 17, 2020. The first Emirates flight arrived in Iran after nearly 5 months of suspension of the most airliners flights to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, as Iranian officials at the airport say they are doing everything possible to ensure passengers are not infected, and isolate those with symptoms. Associated Press

A passenger of an Emirates plane walks through a disinfectant tunnel to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus upon arrival at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, Iran, Friday, July 17, 2020. The first Emirates flight arrived in Iran after nearly 5 months of suspension of the most airliners flights to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, as Iranian officials at the airport say they are doing everything possible to ensure passengers are not infected, and isolate those with symptoms. Associated Press

A performer dance with fire during a protest in front of Israel's Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem to protest against corruption and vent their anger at the economic downtown. Associated Press

A performer dance with fire during a protest in front of Israel's Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem to protest against corruption and vent their anger at the economic downtown. Associated Press

Passengers wearing protective face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus check in at the Emirates airliner counter at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, Iran, Friday, July 17, 2020. The first Emirates flight arrived in Iran after nearly 5 months of suspension of the most airliners flights to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, as Iranian officials at the airport say they are doing everything possible to ensure passengers are not infected, and isolate those with symptoms. Associated Press

A worker cleans a terminal of Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, Iran, Friday, July 17, 2020. The first Emirates flight arrived in Iran after nearly 5 months of suspension of the most airliners flights to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, as Iranian officials at the airport say they are doing everything possible to ensure passengers are not infected, and isolate those with symptoms. Associated Press

Two health workers wait to check the temperatures of arriving passengers and collect declaration forms, at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, Iran, Friday, July 17, 2020. The first Emirates flight arrived in Iran after nearly 5 months of suspension of the most airliners flights to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, as Iranian officials at the airport say they are doing everything possible to ensure passengers are not infected, and isolate those with symptoms. Associated Press

An Emirates plane taxis on the tarmac upon arriving at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport as a passenger sits at terminal, Iran, Friday, July 17, 2020. The first Emirates flight arrived in Iran after nearly 5 months of suspension of the most airliners flights to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, as Iranian officials at the airport say they are doing everything possible to ensure passengers are not infected, and isolate those with symptoms. Associated Press

A woman wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus walks through the Nasr Shopping Center in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 15, 2020.Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has said lockdowns over COVID-19 pandemic may lead to street protests over economic problems, though in Tehran, authorities have decided to impose some restrictions again over newly spiking reported deaths from the coronavirus. Associated Press