Grandson of Elvis Presley has died at age 27, agent says

LOS ANGELES -- The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.

Presley's representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday to The Associated Press that she was 'heartbroken' after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough. He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

TMZ reports that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in Calabasas, California.

'She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,' Widynowski said in the statement. 'She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.'

Presley had Keough and a now 31-year-old daughter with her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twins from another marriage.