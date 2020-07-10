National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Fay has made landfall near Atlantic City, New Jersey
Updated 7/10/2020 3:53 PM
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Fay has made landfall near Atlantic City, New Jersey.
