Chicago alderman: Gangs trying to intimidate me with bricks
Updated 7/9/2020 1:36 PM
CHICAGO -- A member of the Chicago City Council said bricks were thrown through a window at his home as retaliation for his criticism of gangs.
A neighbor's garage on the city's Southwest Side was also set on fire early Thursday, Alderman Raymond Lopez said.
'This is gang intimidation. This is meant to send a message and it failed,' Lopez said.
Police confirmed the damage. No arrests were immediately made.
Lopez said the attack occurred after he recently warned a building owner of a city ordinance that holds landlords responsible for illegal activities. He said the property is a 'known gang building.'
"I'm certain that that message made its way to their gang tenants,' Lopez said.
