Grains mixed,livestock mixed.
Updated 7/7/2020 10:12 AM
k\CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July delivery rose 6 cents at $4.95 a bushel; July corn was up .20 cent at $3.4620 a bushel; Sept. oats fell 3.80 cents at $2.8220 a bushel; while July soybeans was off 2.20 cents at 8.9920 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Jun. live cattle was up .0001 cent at $1.0008 pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .30 cent at $1.3548 a pound; June lean hogs rose .05 cent at .4495 a pound.
