Brighton nearly safe after beating last-place Norwich 1-0

Brighton's head coach Graham Potter, center, back to camera, and the bench celebrate their side 1-0 win at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion at Carrow Road Stadium in Norwich, England, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Richard Heathcote/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

Brighton's Leandro Trossard, left, celebrates with his teammate Aaron Mooy and Neal Maupay, right, after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion at Carrow Road Stadium in Norwich, England, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Justin Setterfield/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

Brighton's Leandro Trossard, left, scores his side's opening goal past Norwich City's goalkeeper Tim Krul during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion at Carrow Road Stadium in Norwich, England, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Richard Heathcote/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

NORWICH, England -- Brighton moved to the brink of safety in the Premier League and left last-place Norwich closer to relegation after winning 1-0 at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Leandro Trossard's goal in the 25th minute was enough to earn Brighton its second victory in four matches since the restart of the league and push the team nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Norwich stayed seven points from safety with just five matches remaining and looked consigned to the drop after one season back in the top flight.

Since the resumption, Norwich has lost four straight league games and also been eliminated from the FA Cup at the quarterfinal stage.

Substitute Adam Idah struck the post with a header in second-half stoppage time, the closest Norwich came to an equalizer inside its empty stadium.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports