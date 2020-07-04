This Date in Baseball

1904 - The Philadelphia Phillies ended the New York Giants' 18-game winning streak with a 6-5, 10-inning victory.

1935 - Tony Cuccinello of the Dodgers and Al Cuccinello of the Giants homer in the same game - the first time in major league history brothers on opposing teams connected for home runs. Brooklyn beat New York 14-4.

1937 - Hal Trosky hit three home runs to pace the Cleveland Indians to a 14-4 victory over the St. Louis Browns in the opener of a doubleheader.

1937 - Frank DeMaree of Chicago went 6-for-7 in the first game of a doubleheader in which the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 13-12 in 14 innings. DeMaree had three doubles and three singles. The Cubs won the second game 9-7 and DeMaree had two more singles.

1947 - Larry Doby became the first black to play in the American League. He struck out as a pinch-hitter as Cleveland lost 6-5 to the White Sox.

1961 - Bill White hit three home runs and a double to power the St. Louis Cardinals to a 9-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

1987 - Mark McGwire became the first rookie to hit 30 homers before the All-Star break and Jose Canseco homered twice, leading the Oakland Athletics to a 6-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

1991 - The Colorado Rockies and Florida Marlins were unanimously approved by baseball owners to join the NL in 1993.

1993 - Rickey Henderson of the Oakland Athletics opened both games of a doubleheader with a homer, the second player to accomplish the feat. Harry Hooper of the Boston Red Sox did it against Washington on May 30, 1913.

1998 - Roger Clemens became the 11th pitcher in baseball history to reach 3,000th strikeouts. Clemens needed five strikeouts to reach the 3,000 mark before Toronto's game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. He struck out Quinton McCracken and Wade Boggs in the first inning and then got Mike DiFelice, Miguel Cairo and Randy Winn in the third to reach the milestone.

1998 - Juan Gonzalez became the second player to top 100 RBIs before the All-Star break, homering in the first and seventh innings off Seattle's Randy Johnson to improve his major league-leading total to 101. Gonzalez ended with the second-most RBIs before the All-Star break in major league history. Hank Greenberg of the Detroit Tigers had 103 in 1935 en route to 170.

2000 - Luis Gonzalez became the first player in franchise history to hit for the cycle when Arizona beat Houston 12-9.

2005 - Boston's Manny Ramirez hit his 20th grand slam in a 7-4 win over Texas, passing Eddie Murray for sole possession of second place on the career list. Lou Gehrig hit 23.